The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 789,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 139,000. Shares of ESML were off about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Lucid Group, trading down about 0.4% with over 64.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Peloton Interactive, up about 9.8% on volume of over 53.0 million shares. American Superconductor is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 32.8% on the day, while WEX is lagging other components of the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, trading lower by about 19.6%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ESML

