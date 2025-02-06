Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Lucid Group, trading down about 0.4% with over 64.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Peloton Interactive, up about 9.8% on volume of over 53.0 million shares. American Superconductor is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 32.8% on the day, while WEX is lagging other components of the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, trading lower by about 19.6%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ESML
