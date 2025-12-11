The TrueShares Active Yield ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 715,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 42,000. Shares of ERNZ were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Kellanova, trading trading flat with over 43.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Canadian Natural Resources, down about 0.9% on volume of over 17.6 million shares. Caledonia Mining is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 5.8% on the day, while Virtu Financial is lagging other components of the TrueShares Active Yield ETF, trading lower by about 3.5%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ERNZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.