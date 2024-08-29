Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EEMA

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 222,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 46,000. Shares of EEMA were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were NIO trading up about 6.2% with over 26.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and PDD, up about 5.4% on volume of over 17.8 million shares. Kanzhun is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 10.1% on the day, while Tal Education Group is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF, trading relatively unchanged.

