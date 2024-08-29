Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were NIO trading up about 6.2% with over 26.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and PDD, up about 5.4% on volume of over 17.8 million shares. Kanzhun is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 10.1% on the day, while Tal Education Group is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF, trading relatively unchanged.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EEMA
