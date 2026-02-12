The Capital Group Large Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 338,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of CGVV were off about 1.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Intel, trading off about 2.8% with over 43.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AMAZON.COM, off about 2.7% on volume of over 41.3 million shares. Seagate Technology Holdings is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 9% on the day, while Tetra Tech is lagging other components of the Capital Group Large Value ETF, trading lower by about 11.3%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CGVV

