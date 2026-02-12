Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Intel, trading off about 2.8% with over 43.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AMAZON.COM, off about 2.7% on volume of over 41.3 million shares. Seagate Technology Holdings is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 9% on the day, while Tetra Tech is lagging other components of the Capital Group Large Value ETF, trading lower by about 11.3%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CGVV
