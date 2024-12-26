Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Occidental Petroleum, trading up about 0.2% with over 7.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Petroleo Brasileiro, up about 0.8% on volume of over 7.2 million shares. Beyond Meat is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 6.6% on the day, while Nabors Industries is lagging other components of the ALPS CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF, trading lower by about 2.7%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CCNR
