The ALPS CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 174,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 36,000. Shares of CCNR were off about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Occidental Petroleum, trading up about 0.2% with over 7.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Petroleo Brasileiro, up about 0.8% on volume of over 7.2 million shares. Beyond Meat is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 6.6% on the day, while Nabors Industries is lagging other components of the ALPS CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF, trading lower by about 2.7%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CCNR

