The Avantis US Large Cap Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 450,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of AVLC were down about 1.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading off about 0.8% with over 182.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, up about 13.9% on volume of over 179.0 million shares. Uipath is lagging other components of the Avantis US Large Cap Equity ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 14.9%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AVLC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.