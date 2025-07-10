Markets
AVDV

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AVDV

July 10, 2025 — 11:24 am EDT

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 3.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 544,000. Shares of AVDV were down about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Zim Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM), trading up about 1.3% with over 1.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Anglogold Ashanti (AU), down about 1.5% on volume of over 341,000 shares. Constellium (CSTM) is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 1.4% on the day.

