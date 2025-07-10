Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Zim Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM), trading up about 1.3% with over 1.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Anglogold Ashanti (AU), down about 1.5% on volume of over 341,000 shares. Constellium (CSTM) is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 1.4% on the day.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AVDV
