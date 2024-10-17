The iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 295,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 71,000. Shares of AOK were down about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading up about 3.1% with over 190.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Super Micro Computer, down about 1.5% on volume of over 29.6 million shares. Iridium Communications is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 14.8% on the day, while Elevance Health is lagging other components of the iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, trading lower by about 11.9%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AOK

