News & Insights

Markets
AOK

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AOK

October 17, 2024 — 12:55 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 295,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 71,000. Shares of AOK were down about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading up about 3.1% with over 190.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Super Micro Computer, down about 1.5% on volume of over 29.6 million shares. Iridium Communications is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 14.8% on the day, while Elevance Health is lagging other components of the iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, trading lower by about 11.9%.

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AOKVIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AOK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AOK
NVDA
SMCI
IRDM
ELV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.