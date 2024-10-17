Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading up about 3.1% with over 190.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Super Micro Computer, down about 1.5% on volume of over 29.6 million shares. Iridium Communications is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 14.8% on the day, while Elevance Health is lagging other components of the iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, trading lower by about 11.9%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AOK
