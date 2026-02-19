Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AGOX

Markets
The Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 693,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 53,000. Shares of AGOX were off about 1.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading down about 0.6% with over 62.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ishares Silver Trust, up about 0.7% on volume of over 32.4 million shares. Global X Msci Argentina ETF is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 3.2% on the day, while Western Digital is lagging other components of the Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF, trading lower by about 4.1%.

