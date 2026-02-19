Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading down about 0.6% with over 62.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ishares Silver Trust, up about 0.7% on volume of over 32.4 million shares. Global X Msci Argentina ETF is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 3.2% on the day, while Western Digital is lagging other components of the Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF, trading lower by about 4.1%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AGOX
