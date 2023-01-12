Thursday's ETF Movers: XOP, CQQQ

In trading on Thursday, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Gulfport Energy, up about 7.7% and shares of W&T Offshore, up about 5.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, down about 1.7% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, lower by about 7.4%, and shares of Tuya, lower by about 6.2% on the day.

