News & Insights

Markets
WTI

Thursday's ETF Movers: XOP, ARKF

August 17, 2023 — 02:46 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of W&T Offshore, up about 3.8% and shares of Permian Resources, up about 3.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, down about 3.6% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Stoneco, lower by about 8.3%, and shares of Palantir Technologies, lower by about 7.2% on the day.

Thursday's ETF Movers: XOP, ARKF
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: XOP, ARKF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WTI
PR
STNE
PLTR
ARKF
XOP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.