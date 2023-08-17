Thursday's ETF Movers: XOP, ARKF

In trading on Thursday, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of W&T Offshore, up about 3.8% and shares of Permian Resources, up about 3.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, down about 3.6% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Stoneco, lower by about 8.3%, and shares of Palantir Technologies, lower by about 7.2% on the day.

