Markets
MTRN

Thursday's ETF Movers: XME, WCLD

February 16, 2023 — 12:05 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Materion, up about 18.7% and shares of Arch Resources, up about 10.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF, off about 2.2% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Ringcentral, lower by about 22.6%, and shares of Toast, lower by about 19.4% on the day.

Thursday's ETF Movers: XME, WCLD
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: XME, WCLD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MTRN
ARCH
RNG
TOST
WCLD
XME

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.