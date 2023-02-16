Thursday's ETF Movers: XME, WCLD

In trading on Thursday, the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Materion, up about 18.7% and shares of Arch Resources, up about 10.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF, off about 2.2% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Ringcentral, lower by about 22.6%, and shares of Toast, lower by about 19.4% on the day.

