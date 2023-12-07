News & Insights

Thursday's ETF Movers: XLC, WCLD

December 07, 2023 — 12:03 pm EST

In trading on Thursday, the The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Alphabet up about 5.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF, off about 1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Sprinklr, lower by about 30.8%, and shares of C3.AI, lower by about 10.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
