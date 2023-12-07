In trading on Thursday, the The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Alphabet up about 5.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF, off about 1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Sprinklr, lower by about 30.8%, and shares of C3.AI, lower by about 10.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: XLC, WCLD

