In trading on Thursday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Nexgen Energy, up about 8.3% and shares of Centrus Energy, up about 6.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF, down about 2.7% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Rapt Therapeutics, lower by about 17.6%, and shares of Coherus Biosciences, lower by about 13.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: URA, XBI

