In trading on Thursday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Laramide Resources, up about 3.5% and shares of F3 Uranium, up about 2.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Lithium ETF, down about 2.9% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Tesla, lower by about 9.5%, and shares of Lithium Americas, lower by about 7.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: URA, LIT

