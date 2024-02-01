In trading on Thursday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Mega Uranium, up about 9.6% and shares of UR Energy, up about 7.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, down about 5.1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of New York Community Bancorp, lower by about 12.5%, and shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding, lower by about 12.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: URA, KRE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.