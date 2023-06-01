In trading on Thursday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 7.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Mega Uranium, up about 17.1% and shares of Laramide Resources, up about 13.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF, down about 1.6% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Okta, lower by about 20.1%, and shares of Onespan, lower by about 2.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: URA, IHAK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.