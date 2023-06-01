News & Insights

Markets

Thursday's ETF Movers: URA, IHAK

June 01, 2023 — 12:02 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 7.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Mega Uranium, up about 17.1% and shares of Laramide Resources, up about 13.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF, down about 1.6% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Okta, lower by about 20.1%, and shares of Onespan, lower by about 2.6% on the day.

Thursday's ETF Movers: URA, IHAK
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: URA, IHAK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OKTA
OSPN
IHAK
URA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.