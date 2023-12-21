Thursday's ETF Movers: TAN, QVML

In trading on Thursday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, up about 10.5% and shares of Daqo New Energy, up about 8.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF, down about 1.2% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Paychex, lower by about 5.2%, and shares of Warner BROS. Discovery, lower by about 3.9% on the day.

