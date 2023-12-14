In trading on Thursday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 9.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, up about 26.1% and shares of Sunrun, up about 21.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF, off about 1.7% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Arthur J. Gallagher, lower by about 6.3%, and shares of Everest Group, lower by about 5.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: TAN, KIE

