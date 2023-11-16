News & Insights

Thursday's ETF Movers: SIL, OIH

November 16, 2023 — 12:59 pm EST

In trading on Thursday, the Silver Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Coeur Mining, up about 7.2% and shares of Hecla Mining, up about 5.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, down about 4.6% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Oil States International, lower by about 7.2%, and shares of Expro Group Holdings, lower by about 7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

