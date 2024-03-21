In trading on Thursday, the Invesco Semiconductors ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Micron Technology, up about 15.6% and shares of Broadcom, up about 8.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, off about 2.3% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Pdd Holdings, lower by about 6%, and shares of Weibo, lower by about 3.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: PSI, CQQQ

