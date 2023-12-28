In trading on Thursday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Dada Nexus, up about 5.6% and shares of Weibo, up about 4.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Uranium ETF, down about 6.4% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Uranium Energy, lower by about 3%, and shares of UR Energy, lower by about 2.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, URA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.