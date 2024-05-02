In trading on Thursday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Pdd Holdings, up about 7.6% and shares of Weibo, up about 6.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, down about 1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Linde, lower by about 6%, and shares of Mosaic, lower by about 4.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, IYM

