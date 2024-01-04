News & Insights

Thursday's ETF Movers: BIZD, CQQQ

January 04, 2024 — 12:04 pm EST

In trading on Thursday, the BDC Income ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Blackrock TCP Capital, up about 4.5% and shares of FS KKR Capital, up about 3.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, off about 1.4% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Tuya, lower by about 6.2%, and shares of Dada Nexus Limited, lower by about 3.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: BIZD, CQQQ

