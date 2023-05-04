News & Insights

Thursday's ETF Movers: ARKF, IAT

May 04, 2023 — 03:42 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Shopify, up about 25.8% and shares of Zillow Group, up about 9.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, off about 4.8% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Western Alliance, lower by about 34.6%, and shares of First Horizon, lower by about 33.1% on the day.

