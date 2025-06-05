And underperforming other ETFs today is the YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs, down about 0.9% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Tidal Trust II Yieldmax XYZ Option Income Strategy, lower by about 8.8%, and shares of Tidal Trust II Yieldmax SMCI Option Income Strategy, lower by about 8.3% on the day.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: SILJ, YMAX
