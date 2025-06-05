Markets
Thursday's ETF Movers: SILJ, YMAX

In trading on Thursday, the Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Hecla Mining, up about 10.6% and shares of Hycroft Mining Holding, up about 8.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs, down about 0.9% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Tidal Trust II Yieldmax XYZ Option Income Strategy, lower by about 8.8%, and shares of Tidal Trust II Yieldmax SMCI Option Income Strategy, lower by about 8.3% on the day.

