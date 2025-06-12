Thursday's ETF Movers: SIL, YMAX

In trading on Thursday, the Global X Silver Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines, up about 6.3% and shares of Americas Gold and Silver, up about 3.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs, down about 1.5% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Tidal Trust II Yieldmax Snow Option Income Strategy, lower by about 7.3%, and shares of Tidal Trust II Yieldmax TSM Option Income Strategy, lower by about 5.4% on the day.

