SITM

Thursday's ETF Movers: PSI, SLVR

February 05, 2026 — 01:52 pm EST

In trading on Thursday, the Invesco Semiconductors ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sitime, up about 19.3% and shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, up about 12.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF, off about 9.1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Hycroft Mining Holding, lower by about 13.1%, and shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines, lower by about 10.8% on the day.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
