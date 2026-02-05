In trading on Thursday, the Invesco Semiconductors ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sitime, up about 19.3% and shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, up about 12.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF, off about 9.1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Hycroft Mining Holding, lower by about 13.1%, and shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines, lower by about 10.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: PSI, SLVR

