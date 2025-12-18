Markets
FCEL

Thursday's ETF Movers: PBW, SLVR

December 18, 2025 — 12:52 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Thursday, the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Fuelcell Energy, up about 35% and shares of T1 Energy, up about 15.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF, down about 4.9% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of New Pacific Metals, lower by about 3.3%, and shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals, lower by about 1.2% on the day.

Thursday's ETF Movers: PBW, SLVRVIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: PBW, SLVR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FCEL
TE
NEWP
TFPM
PBW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.