In trading on Thursday, the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Fuelcell Energy, up about 35% and shares of T1 Energy, up about 15.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF, down about 4.9% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of New Pacific Metals, lower by about 3.3%, and shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals, lower by about 1.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: PBW, SLVR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.