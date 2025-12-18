And underperforming other ETFs today is the Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF, down about 4.9% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of New Pacific Metals, lower by about 3.3%, and shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals, lower by about 1.2% on the day.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: PBW, SLVR
