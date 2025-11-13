And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ETF, off about 4.7% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Bloom Energy, lower by about 19.7%, and shares of Solaredge Technologies, lower by about 13.6% on the day.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: LIT, QCLN
