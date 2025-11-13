In trading on Thursday, the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Albemarle, up about 6.6% and shares of Lithium Argentina, up about 5.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ETF, off about 4.7% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Bloom Energy, lower by about 19.7%, and shares of Solaredge Technologies, lower by about 13.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: LIT, QCLN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.