And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX), off about 4% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Palantir Technologies (PLTR), lower by about 13.7%, and shares of Klaviyo (KVYO), lower by about 13.5% on the day.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: KWEB, FPX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.