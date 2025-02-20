In trading on Thursday, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Autohome (ATHM), up about 4.3% and shares of Joyy (YY), up about 4.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX), off about 4% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Palantir Technologies (PLTR), lower by about 13.7%, and shares of Klaviyo (KVYO), lower by about 13.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: KWEB, FPX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.