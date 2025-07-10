Thursday's ETF Movers: JETS, CIBR

In trading on Thursday, the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 7.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Delta Air Lines (DAL), up about 13.2% and shares of American Airlines Group (AAL), up about 13.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR), down about 2.4% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Cyberark Software (CYBR), lower by about 5.8%, and shares of Cloudflare (NET), lower by about 4.5% on the day.

