And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR), down about 2.4% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Cyberark Software (CYBR), lower by about 5.8%, and shares of Cloudflare (NET), lower by about 4.5% on the day.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: JETS, CIBR
