And underperforming other ETFs today is the Rockefeller US Small-Mid Cap ETF (RSMC), off about 1.1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Casella Waste Systems (CWST), lower by about 2.1%, and shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group (BWIN), lower by about 1.6% on the day.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: FIG, RSMC
