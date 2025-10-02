In trading on Thursday, the Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (FIG) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Acadia Healthcare (ACHC), up about 5.5% and shares of Bentley Systems (BSY), up about 4.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Rockefeller US Small-Mid Cap ETF (RSMC), off about 1.1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Casella Waste Systems (CWST), lower by about 2.1%, and shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group (BWIN), lower by about 1.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: FIG, RSMC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.