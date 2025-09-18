Thursday's ETF Movers: FIG, ARGT

In trading on Thursday, the Simplify Macro Strategy ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Intel, up about 28.7% and shares of MKSI, up about 9.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Global X MSCI Argentina ETF, down about 2.6% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Grupo Supervielle, lower by about 8.8%, and shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte, lower by about 8.8% on the day.

