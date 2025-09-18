And underperforming other ETFs today is the Global X MSCI Argentina ETF, down about 2.6% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Grupo Supervielle, lower by about 8.8%, and shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte, lower by about 8.8% on the day.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: FIG, ARGT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.