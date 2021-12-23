Thursday's ETF Movers: XTN, FGD

In trading on Thursday, the SPDR— S&P— Transportation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, up about 4.7% and shares of Arcbest, up about 4.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund ETF, down about 1.4% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Universal, lower by about 0.2%, and shares of Altria Group, up by about 0.2% on the day.

