In trading on Thursday, the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Wolfspeed, up about 29.1% and shares of ON Semiconductor, up about 8.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, off about 1.7% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Butterfly Network, lower by about 9.2%, and shares of Invitae, lower by about 9.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: XSD, ARKG

