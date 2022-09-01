Thursday's ETF Movers: XLU, WCLD

In trading on Thursday, the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Southern, up about 1.9% and shares of American Electric Power, up about 1.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF, off about 7.4% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Okta, lower by about 32.5%, and shares of Mongodb, lower by about 24.8% on the day.

