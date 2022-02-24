In trading on Thursday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sunnova Energy International, up about 12.2% and shares of Sunrun, up about 10.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF, down about 4.5% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of LI Auto, lower by about 5.8%, and shares of Baidu, lower by about 4.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: TAN, ESGE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.