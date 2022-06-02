Thursday's ETF Movers: SIL, FTXG

In trading on Thursday, the Silver Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Endeavour Silver, up about 14.2% and shares of Coeur Mining, up about 10.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF, off about 1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Kraft Heinz, lower by about 5.9%, and shares of Hormel Foods, lower by about 5.2% on the day.

