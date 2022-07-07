In trading on Thursday, the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Gogoro, up about 12.9% and shares of Evgo, up about 12.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, off about 0.6% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Helen of Troy, lower by about 9.2%, and shares of Neogen, lower by about 4% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: PBW, IVOG

