Markets
GGR

Thursday's ETF Movers: PBW, IVOG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Gogoro, up about 12.9% and shares of Evgo, up about 12.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, off about 0.6% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Helen of Troy, lower by about 9.2%, and shares of Neogen, lower by about 4% on the day.

Thursday's ETF Movers: PBW, IVOG
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: PBW, IVOG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GGR EVGO HELE NEOG IVOG PBW

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular