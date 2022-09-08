Thursday's ETF Movers: ONEV, CQQQ

In trading on Thursday, the SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN), up about 3.9% and shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), up about 2.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ), down about 2.4% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Zhihu (ZH), lower by about 4.7%, and shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), lower by about 4% on the day.

