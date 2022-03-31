In trading on Thursday, the iShares Latin America 40 ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Ambev, up about 3% and shares of BRFS, up about 2.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, off about 3.8% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Uipath, lower by about 28.1%, and shares of Robinhood Markets, lower by about 6.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: ILF, ARKF

