In trading on Thursday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Calibre Mining, up about 7.4% and shares of Metalla Royalty, up about 7.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, down about 5.1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, lower by about 8.5%, and shares of Helmerich & Payne, lower by about 8.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, OIH

