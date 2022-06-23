In trading on Thursday, the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Block, up about 8.3% and shares of Twilio, up about 8.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Copper Miners ETF, down about 4.7% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of First Quantum Minerals, lower by about 10%, and shares of Lundin Mining, lower by about 6.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: ARKF, COPX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.