Thursday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Services sector, up 0.2%. Within that group, Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) and Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.4% and 2.5%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 18.90% year-to-date. Warner Bros Discovery Inc, meanwhile, is up 47.75% year-to-date, and Bath & Body Works Inc, is down 1.32% year-to-date. Combined, WBD and BBWI make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) and Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 33.73% on a year-to-date basis. Adobe Inc, meanwhile, is up 28.94% year-to-date, and Arista Networks Inc is up 33.07% year-to-date. Combined, ADBE and ANET make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.2%
|Industrial
|+0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.0%
|Utilities
|-0.1%
|Healthcare
|-0.4%
|Financial
|-0.4%
|Energy
|-0.4%
|Materials
|-1.0%
