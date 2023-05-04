In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.8%. Leading the group were shares of Ssr Mining, up about 9.7% and shares of Drdgold up about 6.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led by Upbound Group, trading higher by about 12.5% and Global Industrial, trading higher by about 0.2% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Music & Electronics Stores

