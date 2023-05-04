News & Insights

Markets
SSRM

Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Music & Electronics Stores

May 04, 2023 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.8%. Leading the group were shares of Ssr Mining, up about 9.7% and shares of Drdgold up about 6.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led by Upbound Group, trading higher by about 12.5% and Global Industrial, trading higher by about 0.2% on Thursday.

Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Music & Electronics Stores
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Music & Electronics Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SSRM
DRD
UPBD
GIC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.