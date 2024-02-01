News & Insights

Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Computers

February 01, 2024 — 12:15 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.2%. Leading the group were shares of Endeavour Silver, up about 8.6% and shares of Harmony Gold Mining up about 8.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are computers shares, up on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led by TuSimple Holdings, trading higher by about 33.2% and Super Micro Computer, trading up by about 6.7% on Thursday.

Stocks mentioned

EXK
HMY
TSP
SMCI

