In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.2%. Leading the group were shares of Endeavour Silver, up about 8.6% and shares of Harmony Gold Mining up about 8.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are computers shares, up on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led by TuSimple Holdings, trading higher by about 33.2% and Super Micro Computer, trading up by about 6.7% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Computers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.