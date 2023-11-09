News & Insights

Markets
LTRX

Thursday Sector Leaders: Computer Peripherals, Shipping Stocks

November 09, 2023 — 12:39 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, computer peripherals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.9%. Leading the group were shares of Lantronix, up about 12.8% and shares of Corsair Gaming up about 2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by Genco Shipping & Trading, trading higher by about 7.8% and StealthGas, trading up by about 6.6% on Thursday.

Thursday Sector Leaders: Computer Peripherals, Shipping Stocks

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Computer Peripherals, Shipping Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LTRX
CRSR
GNK
GASS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.