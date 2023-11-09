In trading on Thursday, computer peripherals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.9%. Leading the group were shares of Lantronix, up about 12.8% and shares of Corsair Gaming up about 2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by Genco Shipping & Trading, trading higher by about 7.8% and StealthGas, trading up by about 6.6% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Computer Peripherals, Shipping Stocks

