Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.8%. Within that group, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.0% and 2.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 8.63% year-to-date. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 26.00% year-to-date, and Constellation Energy Corp is up 34.27% year-to-date. Combined, VST and CEG make up approximately 12.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.4%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) and Gen Digital Inc (Symbol: GEN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 13.9% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 4.52% on a year-to-date basis. Oracle Corp, meanwhile, is up 21.06% year-to-date, and Gen Digital Inc is up 11.98% year-to-date. Combined, ORCL and GEN make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.4% Healthcare +0.3% Financial +0.2% Materials +0.2% Energy +0.2% Industrial -0.0% Consumer Products -0.2% Services -0.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Andreas Halvorsen Stock Picks

 CRO Historical Stock Prices

 SYTA YTD Return



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.