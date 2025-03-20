Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, not showing much of a loss. Within the sector, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 4.25% year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.73% year-to-date, and Vistra Corp, is down 4.94% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and VST make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Financial stocks, Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL) and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Symbol: AJG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 2.70% on a year-to-date basis. Allstate Corp, meanwhile, is up 9.80% year-to-date, and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is up 17.69% year-to-date. Combined, ALL and AJG make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.0% Financial 0.0% Energy 0.0% Services -0.1% Healthcare -0.4% Consumer Products -0.5% Industrial -0.7% Materials -0.7% Technology & Communications -0.8%

